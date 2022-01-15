Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sutton strike at the death to sting struggling Stevenage

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 5:31 pm
Rob Milsom was on target for Sutton (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rob Milsom was on target for Sutton (Aaron Chown/PA)

Richie Bennett scored late on as promotion-chasing Sutton salvaged a 3-3 draw against relegation-threatened Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium.

Luke Norris opened the scoring after 34 minutes before Jamie Reid doubled Stevenage’s lead.

After Alistair Smith scored for the visitors in the 58th minute, Reid grabbed his second shortly after to restore his side’s two-goal advantage.

But a Robert Milsom penalty two minutes later set up a nervy finish and Bennett equalised at the death.

Norris scored first, receiving the ball and curling it into the top-right corner of Dean Bouzanis’ goal.

Stevenage doubled their lead in the 39th minute when Reid headed home Ben Coker’s cross following a superb set-piece routine.

Smith’s blistering strike from outside the box after half-time gave Sutton hope.

But chaos ensued when Bouzanis messed up a free-kick, allowing Reid to score from 35 yards.

However, Sutton were not out of it and Milsom’s penalty found the bottom-right corner after a foul in the box in the 66th minute.

And Bennett headed home in the eighth minute of added time to rescue a draw, leaving Sutton one point off the top three.

