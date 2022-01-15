Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bristol Rovers leave it late to beat 10-man Hartlepool

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 5:33 pm
Aaron Collins scored as Bristol Rovers beat 10-man Hartlepool (Nick Potts/PA)
Late strikes from Aaron Collins and Antony Evans gave Bristol Rovers a 2-0 League Two victory over Hartlepool at the Memorial Stadium.

Striker Collins connected perfectly with a right-footed shot after the visitors failed to clear a left-wing cross after 87 minutes and saw the ball rocket into the roof of the net from 10 yards.

Hartlepool’s misery was complete when defender Jamie Sterry was sent off in stoppage time for a foul on Collins which denied a clear scoring opportunity.

Evans blasted home the resulting free-kick from just outside the box to leave the visitors with nothing to show for being the better side.

Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw made several second-half saves, the best being a reaction stop from substitute Mark Cullen’s 80th-minute volley.

A scrappy first half saw Hartlepool have a 12th-minute penalty appeal rejected when Cian Harries appeared to foul Gavan Holohan while Marcus Carver shot wide from their best chance.

Rovers’ best first-half effort was a shot from Collins, which flashed wide.

