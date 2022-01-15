Bristol Rovers leave it late to beat 10-man Hartlepool

An error occurred. Please try again.

Late strikes from Aaron Collins and Antony Evans gave Bristol Rovers a 2-0 League Two victory over Hartlepool at the Memorial Stadium.

Striker Collins connected perfectly with a right-footed shot after the visitors failed to clear a left-wing cross after 87 minutes and saw the ball rocket into the roof of the net from 10 yards.

Hartlepool’s misery was complete when defender Jamie Sterry was sent off in stoppage time for a foul on Collins which denied a clear scoring opportunity.

Evans blasted home the resulting free-kick from just outside the box to leave the visitors with nothing to show for being the better side.

Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw made several second-half saves, the best being a reaction stop from substitute Mark Cullen’s 80th-minute volley.

A scrappy first half saw Hartlepool have a 12th-minute penalty appeal rejected when Cian Harries appeared to foul Gavan Holohan while Marcus Carver shot wide from their best chance.

Rovers’ best first-half effort was a shot from Collins, which flashed wide.