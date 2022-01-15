Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Max Power and Will Keane on target in Wigan win at Doncaster

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 5:39 pm
Will Keane was on target for Wigan (Martin Rickett/PA)
Will Keane was on target for Wigan (Martin Rickett/PA)

In-form Wigan held on against spirited strugglers Doncaster to claim a 2-1 and narrow the gap to League One’s top two.

Goals from Max Power and Will Keane put Wigan ahead but Omar Bogle pulled a goal back for Rovers, who battled well throughout the game but could not prevent the visitors recording a fourth win in five league games.

The Latics started strongly with Keane and Tom Pearce missing early chances before breaking the deadlock after 11 minutes when Power flicked in a James McClean corner.

Keane really should have doubled the advantage when he rose unmarked to meet McClean’s cross but headed over the bar.

Doncaster were the stronger side heading into the break with Aidan Barlow and Tommy Rowe seeing efforts blocked.

Wigan extended their lead in the 54th minute when Keane headed home a superb cross from McClean.

Doncaster pulled a goal back on the hour when Bogle flicked in from an Ethan Galbraith free-kick with his first touch after coming off the bench.

Though they tried to work more opportunities, the league’s bottom club could not find the breakthrough and fell to a fourth straight defeat.

