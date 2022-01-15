Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Returning Chuks Aneke rescues late point for Charlton

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 5:45 pm
Chuks Aneke (left) rescued a point for Charlton (Nigel French/PA).
Chuks Aneke’s last-gasp leveller earned Charlton a 1-1 draw at Cheltenham.

The returning forward, who signed for the Addicks for a second spell from Birmingham on the eve of the game, touched in from close range after Ryan Inniss’ downward header five minutes into added time.

Dan Nlundulu’s first goal for Cheltenham had looked to have been enough to seal a home victory.

The on-loan Southampton forward was making his second start for the Robins and he followed up from close range after Callum Wright’s shot was parried by Stephen Henderson two minutes before half-time.

The home side were looking to end a run of seven games without a win against an Addicks side who had lost their last three.

Cheltenham deserved their lead, having seen Henderson pull off fine saves to deny Alfie May and Wright twice before Nlundulu’s strike.

Wright also missed from almost on the line after Sean Long knocked May’s free-kick back into the middle, while Henderson did well to deny Matty Blair in first-half stoppage time.

At the other end Inniss saw a header from Elliot Lee’s corner cleared off the line in the 13th minute.

Aneke’s acrobatic effort cleared the bar for Charlton early on the second period, while Inniss had to clear May’s attempt off the line.

But Aneke sent the 1,515 travelling fans home happy by being in the right place at the right time at the death.

