Jordan Maguire-Drew late strike clinches Grimsby’s first win in six matches

An error occurred. Please try again.

Grimsby claimed their first win in six matches by beating Altrincham 2-0 at the Cleethorpes Stadium.

Ben Fox and Luke Waterfall came close for the Mariners in the first half as they chased a maiden win in 2022 but they were largely subdued in the opening 45 minutes by a stubborn visiting defence.

But within two minutes of the restart, Grimsby hit the front courtesy of a magnificent volley from John McAtee after a corner was cleared to the edge of the box, leaving Tony Thompson with no chance.

The Altrincham goalkeeper produced a point-blank save to keep out another effort from Grimsby’s top-scorer this season but Jordan Maguire-Drew’s curling effort seven minutes from time secured the spoils for the hosts.

Victory took Grimsby up to ninth in the Vanarama National League, three points adrift of the play-off places.