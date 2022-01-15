Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Exeter boss Matt Taylor delighted with impact of new loanee Offrande Zanzala

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 5:59 pm
Matt Taylor’s side are pushing for the play-offs (Tim Markland/PA)
Exeter manager Matt Taylor does not want to put too much pressure on new striker Offrande Zanzala as he marked his Grecians debut with a goal in their 2-0 win over Scunthorpe.

Jevani Brown had opened the scoring, shortly after the hour mark, with a stunning curling shot from 25 yards that found the top corner before Zanzala struck 15 minutes from time when he was on hand to tap in after Josh Key’s header had been saved.

It was a fantastic debut from a man that joined on loan from Barrow this week with their manager, Mark Cooper, believing the Congolese striker had lost confidence.

“We don’t want to put too much pressure on him to score goals, but it’s a good start for him,” Taylor said.

“It is similar to when we signed Sam (Nombe) because we know the impact he will have on the rest of the team.

“That can’t be underestimated and sometimes centre-forwards go through patches where they struggle with confidence and he has obviously come to us for a reason from Barrow and that’s because he’s lost a bit of confidence.

“But I am going to love him to bits if he gives me that display – even if he doesn’t score because I know the team will be in a better position off the back of it.

“The fact he got a goal – I am delighted.”

On the performance of his team, Taylor said: “We were in control of most of the game and with no disrespect to Scunthorpe, they didn’t get close to our goal.

“We just needed to add some quality to that honest performance and I am pleased with the manner of the performance and obviously the scoreline reflected that.”

Defeat leaves Scunthorpe in League Two’s relegation zone, three points from safety, and manager Keith Hill said: “We showed a lot of heart, but we were beaten by the better side.

“We were lucky at times as they came out of the blocks quickly, so we were fortunate in a way to have kept a clean sheet into the half-time interval.

“I am assessing the squad from the players available. We are not shying away from the challenge and it is obvious what is needed.

“We had a gilt-edge chance when it was 0-0, the ball came across the face of the goal, we need players who can take those opportunities and when they do, it gives you a hell of a lot of belief.

“We need players and I can’t beat them up, they are honest and doing their best.

“The games are running out, we are weaker with the injuries and the sale of Ryan Loft but we have to make ourselves stronger.”

