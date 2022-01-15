Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Darrell Clarke unhappy with Lucas Covolan after red card against Swindon

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 6:07 pm
Darrell Clarke’s side were beaten by Swindon (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Darrell Clarke’s side were beaten by Swindon (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke clearly felt his goalkeeper Lucas Covolan cost his team dearly after a 3-1 home defeat by play-off-chasing rivals Swindon.

Covolan was sent off late in the first half after a clumsy challenge on Swindon striker Harry McKirdy when the pair challenged for a high ball.

The resultant penalty converted by Ben Gladwin handed Swindon a 2-1 lead seconds before the break, an advantage they never looked like relinquishing in the second period.

“A lack of discipline has cost us dearly today,” admitted a frustrated Clarke, whose side slipped out of the play-off places.

“Lucas knows that, and he knows he’s let his team-mates down. He’s disappointed of course, but we’ve spoken about it and there’s not much more than can be said.

“There was no reason for him to come out for the ball in the way he did. There was no reason why he needed to stick his leg out like he did neither.

“Lucas has got to learn from this now, and I’m confident he will.

“Having said all that, I’m not one for making excuses. It’s been a big disappointment all round today, but we never really got going.

“Every point counts in this division, and every decision we make on the field can make a difference.

“One decision has cost us in this game, but it’s about us all re-grouping now and going again on Tuesday.”

It was a cracking first half at Vale Park.

Jonny Williams struck first for Swindon as he slotted home from an angle, before teenage loanee Kian Harratt levelled for Vale with a 25-yard pile-driver.

Drama then followed in added time when Covolan was red-carded for appearing to kick out at McKirdy.

Gladwin slotted home the spot-kick.

Swindon wrapped up victory in the 69th minute when Vale defender Nathan Smith could only divert McKirdy’s cross past substitute keeper Aidan Stone.

Robins boss Ben Garner, whose side edged up to fourth in the table, said: “We were outstanding in the first half.

“I thought from front to back we were absolutely brilliant.

“We moved the ball fantastically well and when we got the penalty just before half-time, it was the least we deserved.

“It could have been a tricky second half for us, but again I thought the lads saw out the game superbly and we’ve secured a huge three points.

“The referee was brilliant with the red card decision. He took his time and correctly assessed the help he had from the linesman.

“It was so important that they came to the right decision, and they did in my view.

“It looked like a bad challenge from where I was stood, Covolan’s studs were up and it was dangerous.

“The message at half-time was ‘more of the same’. We didn’t play quite as purposefully in that second half and we weren’t as clinical, but we did enough.

“We managed the game really well and hopefully this will give us a springboard again now.”

