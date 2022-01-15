Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liam Manning impressed by resilient MK Dons

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 6:13 pm
Liam Manning praised his side’s resilience (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liam Manning praised his side's resilience (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liam Manning hailed MK Dons’ resilience and new signing Theo Corbeanu after his stunning first goal for the club fired them to 2-1 victory at Portsmouth and ended the hosts’ 10-match unbeaten league run.

Mo Eisa opened the scoring for the Dons and Wolves loanee Corbeanu added a second on the stroke of half-time with a ferocious strike from the edge of the area that crashed into the net off the underside of the crossbar.

Manning said: “It was a terrific strike and Theo’s a great character.

“You forget how young he is. He’s only 19 and stepped up in front of 15,000 people and produces that moment of quality to win us the match.

“What a performance from the guys in terms of everything that has to underpin our culture; work, fight and sticking together in tough moments.

“It was a terrific result and terrific performance for so many different reasons from what we’re normally associated with and I’m delighted for the guys.

“There is a team-first mentality when you’re at the club and everyone is fully committed and you can see the passion and togetherness with the staff and players after the game.”

It could have been a different story for the visitors had Connor Ogilvie not missed a gilt-edged early chance by blazing over from six yards.

Eisa opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a cool finish after Matt O’Riley had capitalised on a misplaced pass by Reeco Hackett.

Corbeanu doubled the visitors’ lead but Pompey gave themselves a lifeline on the hour thanks to George Hirst’s neat first-time finish.

Debutant goalkeeper Jamie Cumming made a brilliant late save to keep out Ogilvie’s back-post header and deny the hosts a point.

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley had mixed emotions, and said: “It was a disappointing result but not the performance.

“For the first 20 minutes we dominated the game and created three or four opportunities and we need to be more clinical.

“I can be critical of the team in the way we responded to the first goal.

“You can’t play that well, have one moment of disappointment and it affects the team so much and it was too long, maybe a 15-minute period that had an effect on the crowd.”

