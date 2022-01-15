Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ian Evatt wants win over Ipswich to be turning point for Bolton

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 6:13 pm
Ian Evatt saw his Bolton side beat Ipswich (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Boss Ian Evatt hopes Bolton’s 2-0 win over Ipswich which ended a run of five consecutive defeats is the “first step in a new journey”.

Kieran Lee and top-scorer Dapo Afolayan struck in the space of eight second-half minutes as the Trotters celebrated a League One victory for the first time since November 23.

“This does not change things and make us a good team,” said Evatt, who has come under fire from some fans during the side’s slip down the table.

“But I don’t think we became a bad team either. We are going to go through some sticky patches.

“This has been an extended sticky patch, so I am delighted with the result.

“We have suffered for a long time, so it is one we wanted and needed.

“I like to think I know what I am doing, though some of the fans may not think so the last couple of months

“But this is a journey for the whole football club and there is a long way to go. There will be players coming in and others going out.

“This is the first building block, a first step in a new journey hopefully.”

Bolton kicked off with only four players from the team that won 5-2 at Portman Road last September.

Their line-up included debutants Aaron Morley, signed from from Rochdale, and 19-year-old goalkeeper James Trafford, on loan from Manchester City.

“I am delighted for both of them,” Evatt said. “For James to step in to a pressure game with a big crowd, I thought he was excellent.

“Aaron sees pictures and passes and he is only going to get better.”

The defeat was a first for Kieran McKenna since taking over as Ipswich manager in mid-December.

“It wasn’t a bad performance, there were elements of the game we were pleased with,” he said.

“We started well and for the first 25 minutes we controlled the game.

“The worst part was the end of the first half when we went away from what we did well. The game became scatty and random from our point of view.

“We went away from the principles which have worked well for us in the last couple of weeks.

“We got up to the edge of the box a lot but didn’t penetrate enough or create enough chances. When you do that the game is still open.

“Then we conceded two poor goals really out of nothing, so we end up going home empty-handed and disappointed.

“The game was there for us. We were building pressure and starting to get some chances. But that is when you need to be at your most focused.

“We don’t want to accept defeat and we have disappointed players. But in reality we know it is not going to be smooth sailing.

“This is definitely a step back, but if we are clever there is a lot we can learn from the game.”

