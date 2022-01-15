Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mark Robins ‘delighted’ as Coventry beat Peterborough to return to winning ways

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 6:19 pm
Mark Robins’ Coventry secured a comfortable win (Tim Goode/PA)
Mark Robins’ Coventry secured a comfortable win (Tim Goode/PA)

Manager Mark Robins toasted a return to winning ways as Coventry claimed a first Championship success for two months, beating Peterborough 4-1.

The Sky Blues snapped a seven-game winless run in the league to climb back into play-off contention.

Posh keeper David Cornell could only parry a Gustavo Hamer thunderbolt into his own net as Coventry hit the front in the 15th minute.

Captain Matt Godden doubled the advantage 10 minutes later but Jorge Grant halved the Posh arrears eight minutes before the break.

Coventry then dominated the second half, with Callum O’Hare and Jamie Allen being denied by a post before two goals late on sealed victory.

Nathan Thompson swiped an 81st-minute Todd Kane cross into his own net before Godden finished the job with his 10th goal of the season in stoppage time.

When asked if it ranked as his side’s best away performance of the campaign, Robins said: “It’s definitely up there.

“I like it because it’s tough to come here and play. Other teams have found it difficult.

“Whenever you play Darren’s (Ferguson) sides, they test you all the time. They always throw numbers forward and they’ve got a lot of pace.

“They’ve had some brilliant results here. They’re a different kettle of fish at home than they are away.

“We’ve caught them on a day where we’ve been somewhere where we need to be, which is great to see.

“It’s a great result featuring some really good performances within the squad and I’m delighted with it.

“Peterborough came after us early in the second half, but we managed to keep our goal intact.

“We then played some really good football and created good chances as well. Had it not been for the post and goalkeeper it could’ve been more than four.

“I thought we were well worthy of the win.”

Peterborough assistant boss Matthew Etherington said: “The players and the staff are down but Coventry were the better side and fully deserved to win.

“We didn’t do well enough, particularly in transition, where Coventry were so much more aggressive than us.

“The first two goals that we conceded were poor at this level, but we got a goal back and looked better after changing shape.

“The manager said at half-time we had given ourselves an opportunity to get something from the game.

“We’ve come from behind here on other occasions but it wasn’t to be as Coventry stepped it up another gear.

“We’re still hanging in there. The results elsewhere have gone for us today and we’ll keep going.

“We’ve got a good group who are solid and strong together. We have to continue to work, with some big games coming up, particularly in February, which are going to be key to our season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal