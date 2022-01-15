Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Micky Mellon talks up Tranmere match-winner Charlie Jolley

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 6:21 pm
Micky Mellon’s side are second in the table (Martin Rickett/PA)
Micky Mellon's side are second in the table (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon was thrilled with Charlie Jolley’s “fantastic” double in a convincing 2-0 win over Rochdale.

Jolley netted a first-half brace to put Rovers out of sight in Dale’s first game in four weeks due to Covid-19 issues.

Match-winner Jolley capitalised on Joel Coleman’s mistake to fire an unstoppable opener.

The impressive 21-year-old then cut in to curl home a glorious second to seal the win for second-placed Rovers.

“(Jolley’s) a great young player and he is developing superbly,” Mellon said.

“I was hoping he was going to get his hat-trick but that’s being greedy. He scored two fantastic goals today.”

Tranmere are sitting comfortably in the automatic-promotion spots, five points above fourth-placed Swindon.

Mellon added: “I always find playing Rochdale really difficult because they play in a certain style. You’ve got to get things right and punish them and that’s what we did.

“The second half control that we showed all over the pitch to try and get over the line was fabulous.

“The beauty in football is in the eye of the beholder and I see the beauty in that kind of defending.

“It was a fantastic defensive display by my whole team and I’ve seen nothing but a brilliant performance.

“We went 2-0 up and saw the game through comfortably so I’m really pleased.”

Dale’s lack of match-sharpness was evident in an error-strewn opening that cost them the game.

Dale had the majority of possession after going two goals down but seldom troubled Rovers goalkeeper Ross Doohan.

Substitute Matty Done had an effort well saved by Doohan at close range, but Rovers held on comfortably.

Boss Robbie Stockdale was frustrated with avoidable mistakes.

He said: “We looked like a team for the first 15 to 20 minutes who hadn’t played for a long time.

“We shot ourselves in the foot and I get tired of reminding the players we would be under the cosh.

“Their tails are up, they’re on a good run of form so ‘let’s play properly’

“I didn’t think we did and we gave ourselves an absolute mountain to climb.

“Once you do that against a team that’s got a habit of winning it’s very difficult. Both goals were avoidable which is really frustrating.

“No one means to make mistakes and we knew what was coming, it wasn’t a surprise. We played into their hands and they’re a good team.

“The positive is the players got to task and grew into the game without creating an awful lot.

“We were nice today and I used that word to the players but they were more streetwise.”

