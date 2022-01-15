Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson hails Trevor Carson’s international class

An error occurred. Please try again.

Stephen Robinson hailed Trevor Carson’s international class after the goalkeeper marked his Morecambe league debut with a fine display in a 0-0 draw at fellow strugglers AFC Wimbledon.

The 33-year-old, capped five times by Northern Ireland, joined the Shrimps from Dundee United earlier this month and denied Ollie Palmer with a vital save early in the second half.

Ayoub Assal hit the bar late on as the hosts continued to apply pressure but Morecambe held on for a point which could prove valuable in their battle to beat the drop.

“They had half-chances but there was good defending from the two boys that have come in, Jacob Bedeau and Trevor Carson,” said Robinson, who previously managed Carson at Motherwell.

“Trevor’s shown why he’s an international goalkeeper with one save. It was top class. He’s commanding, came for balls and took the pressure off us.

“It was a fair result in the end. Wimbledon are a decent side and I think they’re in a false league position.”

Morecambe spurned an early chance when Jonah Ayunga shot weakly at Nik Tzanev having seized on a loose throw by the Dons goalkeeper.

Shane McLoughlin blasted wide before Cole Stockton was denied by Ben Heneghan’s block but it was a different story after the break as the hosts dominated without finding a winner.

“It was a game of two halves,” Robinson added. “I thought we were excellent first half and had a few really good chances.

“They came out and had a right go second half. Previously, we’d have lost that game but we showed great character and we’re going in the right direction.”

Dons boss Mark Robinson praised his side’s display but knows they need to be more ruthless if they are to pull away from danger.

“It is two points dropped but because of how we’ve been before the Milton Keynes game, we feel good,” said the AFC Wimbledon manager, whose side are two points clear of the bottom four.

“We felt our energy levels were there. We looked like us. That 30-minute spell in the second half was quite good. It was relentless, they barely came out of their half.

“It was just a little bit of decision making in the final third. If we go one up in that spell, they’ve got to come at us.

“We started really brightly but when the goal doesn’t come, you can lack confidence.

“You need that goal to lift the confidence even more. In the second half, that was us at our best.

“If you score a couple of goals, everyone goes away going: ‘What a great performance’.

“You mustn’t let the fact that we haven’t scored mask what was a positive performance and a step in the right direction.”