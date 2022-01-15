Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Shrewsbury lacked sharpness against Crewe – Steve Cotterill

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 6:37 pm
Steve Cotterill’s side were held at Crewe (Nick Potts/PA)
Steve Cotterill admitted Shrewsbury lacked sharpness in front of goal during their goalless draw at local rivals Crewe.

Defenders Matthew Pennington and Ethan-Ebanks Landell went close with late chances for the visitors at Gresty Road as Shrewsbury extended their unbeaten league run to five games as they returned to action following their FA Cup defeat at Liverpool.

The Shropshire outfit have also registered four consecutive clean sheets in the league, but Cotterill said: “While the clean sheet was good, I felt it was a game we should have won as we had enough chances in the second half.

“Their keeper made a couple of great saves – but it was always going to be a tough game for us after last weekend at Liverpool.

“We didn’t want to come here and get beat. I think we could have been sharper in the second half. I saw Crewe beat Charlton in the week so all in all it was a good point for us.

“I thought we could have a penalty for a trip on Luke Leahy. The referee said it was a slight push – is a slight push enough for a penalty or not?”

Shrewsbury thought they were ahead in the fourth minute when Elliott Bennett’s corner diverted off a Crewe defender past Dave Richards, only for the effort to be chalked out by referee Gavin Ward for a foul on the keeper.

Then Mikael Mandron fired in the rebound for Crewe after Marko Marosi saved from Chris Long, but that too was vain as the offside flag was already up.

Crewe, hit by injuries and Covid, had striker Mandron playing at right-wing back and lacked a goal threat, but battled to earn a point.

Alex boss Dave Artell said: “For me our performance was more pleasing than beating Charlton on Wednesday as we had 14 lads who put in a real shift and got us a point.

“We had warriors out there, they were all excellent for us. We had lads on the bench who were on duty in the FA Youth Cup last night.

“We’ve got a clean sheet and it’s all part of our lads’ development, winning second balls and competing like that.

“We had a spell at the end of the first half which included having a shot blocked in the six-yard box.

“They had lots of territory in the second half but we limited their threat in the box. It was a team effort and together we made sure we didn’t lie down and surrender.”

