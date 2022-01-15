Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ryan Lowe feels Preston lacking killer instinct after draw with Birmingham

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 6:45 pm
Manager Ryan Lowe says Preston must develop a killer instinct (Tim Markland/PA)
Manager Ryan Lowe says Preston must develop a killer instinct (Tim Markland/PA)

Boss Ryan Lowe says Preston must develop a killer instinct to succeed this season after Birmingham’s late equaliser in a 1-1 draw ended his 100 per cent league record in charge.

North End were two for two in the Championship since Lowe’s appointment in early December and looked on track for a third straight win when Patrick Bauer’s instinctive finish just after the half-hour mark put them 1-0 up at Deepdale.

While neither team had an abundance of clear-cut chances across the 90 minutes, the Lilywhites could have scored more with Emil Riis Jakobsen heading straight at Blues stopper Neil Etheridge, who also denied Brad Potts and Ched Evans in quick succession.

Instead, Birmingham snatched an 86th-minute equaliser when substitutes Jobe Bellingham, Ryan Woods and Scott Hogan combined for the latter to nod in from close range.

Lowe said: “I’m disappointed, I felt we had opportunities at 1-0 to finish the game off. I would have liked us to test the keeper a bit more.

“We are probably 60 per cent of where we want to be at the minute. We’ve got seven points out of nine so far, it’s good but we want to be better.

“I thought we were OK first half, we got into some good positions but we didn’t have that killer instinct and that killer pass.

“If you can’t finish them off, you’ve got to defend at the other end of the pitch and it was a sloppy one from us.

“We didn’t have that final touch in the final third, not for a lack of trying, we had opportunities to do that but it wasn’t to be, although I can’t question the effort and the attitude of the lads.

“Birmingham are fighting and they were never going to roll over, we just needed to get that second goal to finish it off.”

Birmingham hadn’t created huge amounts but Lee Bowyer’s triple substitution with 15 minutes to go paid dividends.

The 16-year-old Bellingham – younger brother of England international Jude and making his Championship debut – weaved past two Preston challenges and created an angle for Woods to deliver a cross into the box, which Hogan duly headed home.

Bowyer was chuffed to see the Republic of Ireland international of all people grab the equaliser.

“I’m really pleased because Scotty [Hogan] has had a tough week with some personal things going on away from the game,” said Bowyer, who declined to go into more specifics.

“I’m glad he got the goal and it is an important result for us away from home.”

Birmingham remain 18th in the Championship but are nine points above the drop zone and Bowyer enjoyed the fighting spirit shown by his troops to earn a point on the road.

He added: “I have to give the players full credit for the way they kept on going and pushing right until the end like that. I think we could have nicked a win.

“We dug deep and kept on pushing and fighting.

“I will always keep on fighting and pushing these players and they will keep fighting for the club and that’s what they’ve just done here, right until the end of the game.

“I thought from the second half we looked more likely to score than Preston did.

“They did hit us on the break a couple of times which was obviously going to happen because we were pushing for the equaliser late on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal