Darren Moore delighted as Sheffield Wednesday score four to see off Plymouth

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore hailed his side’s performance after goals from Sylla Sow, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Sam Hutchinson and Josh Windass gave them a 4-2 victory over Plymouth Argyle.

The visitors responded through Adam Randell and Marvin Johnson’s own goal.

Moore made five changes to his starting line-up and two of those who were recalled – Sow and Mendez-Laing – made strong claims for an extended run in the side.

The hosts dominated from the start and Jack Hunt had a good chance to give them an early lead, hitting the side netting with a shot after finding himself free on the right side of the area.

Mendez-Laing and Lee Gregory both had efforts saved by Michael Cooper before Wednesday’s dominance paid off when Hunt’s low cross found Sow who beat Cooper with a first-time shot.

Gregory saw his shot strike the outside of a post before Mendez-Laing made it 2-0 when he cut inside and curled the ball inside Cooper’s left post.

Plymouth found a way past Bailey Peacock-Farrell two minutes after the restart when Randell floated a free-kick over the defensive wall and beyond the diving keeper’s outstretched arm.

Hutchinson added a third goal with a header before Johnson’s 84th-minute own goal gave Plymouth hope but Windass sealed the win with a fine finish in the same minute.

Moore said: “I thought we started well, and the main thing was to get three points, which we did on the back of a good, solid performance.

“The most pleasing thing from today is that even when they scored a terrific goal from a free-kick, it never jolted us at all. We kept our belief and our momentum and completed the job.

“I thought we’d play Sylla through the middle of the pitch, to give them something different to worry about. He found lovely little pockets of space and ran in behind.

“I was pleased for him to get his goal, playing in a central zone. It was pleasing for him.

“Mendez gave us a wonderful out. He’s powerful and he’s got wonderful experience. I thought he took his goal very, very well, coming in off that left-hand side. Both players can feel really pleased with their performance.

“I thought it was a well-deserved victory today and I don’t think they’ll have too many complaints with that one.

“We’d not had a game for two weeks and we’d been working in morning and afternoon sessions at the training ground. I thought we took advantage of the time off.

“It was pleasing to see our game plan implemented from start to finish and us stay on the gas for the whole duration of the game.”

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher was disappointed with his side’s performance.

He said: “It didn’t look like us at all today. Our performance was nowhere near good enough. Sheffield Wednesday were the better team in every department and fully deserved to win the game.

“We just weren’t on the front foot. We spoke all week about what to expect from Wednesday today.

“The lads were prepared but sometimes you can prepare as much as you like but if you don’t perform you get punished and we did. The result should have been more emphatic for them.

“Our two goals were good goals, but they glossed over such a poor performance. We didn’t pass the ball anywhere near good enough and didn’t compete and do the basics right.

“I know that the players have got good character and they’re a good group who work hard for each other. They all know their jobs and they all give us everything they’ve got.

“Every now and then you get a poor performance so I’m sure that will be the case today.

“It didn’t look anything like our team because the lads have been excellent since I took over and even before that. I think that’s the worst performance of the season.

“We will have to have a look at the performance, speak about it and move on.”