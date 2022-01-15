Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barry Hawkins beats Judd Trump to set up Masters final with Neil Robertson

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 11:55 pm
Barry Hawkins booked his place in the final with a 6-5 win against Judd Trump (James Manning/PA)
Barry Hawkins saw off Judd Trump in a deciding-frame shootout to secure his place in the final of the Masters.

Hawkins, 42, will play Neil Robertson following the Australian’s extraordinary win in the opening semi-final at Alexandra Palace.

Hawkins executed a fine 124 break to take a 4-2 lead only for Trump to race to the next three frames and move within one of the winning post.

But Hawkins struck back with a silky 76 to ensure the second final-frame decider of the day.

Trump took on a long opening red but missed and Hawkins made no mistake with a break of 58 to book his spot in Sunday’s showpiece.

“I am speechless,” said Hawkins. “I felt so nervous at the end. I cannot believe it but I am so pleased.

Barry Hawkins saw off Judd Trump to reach the final
“The hairs on the back of my neck are standing up. I cannot describe it. It is the best feeling ever and the best atmosphere I have ever played in and I cannot wait for tomorrow.”

Hawkins reached the final in 2016 but was beaten 10-1 by Ronnie O’Sullivan.

On Sunday he faces Robertson, who earlier delivered a remarkable fightback against Mark Williams in their last-four clash.

Robertson, 39, trailed 4-1 and 5-3 before taking the best-of-11 encounter to a concluding frame with a brilliant break of 119.

He required two snookers in a nail-biting decider – the second of which he duly received when Williams, 29 clear with 27 remaining, hit the green as he tried to swerve for the yellow.

Robertson, who has won the Masters title just once – beating Shaun Murphy a decade ago – then held his nerve to cross the finish line.

Fighting back tears, the world number four, said: “Never give up, never ever give up. It doesn’t matter how it looks.

Neil Robertson (left) came from 3-1 down to beat Mark Williams 6-5 at Alexandra Palace
“To have a match that finishes like that, you will probably never see that ever again in the sport.

“It was absolutely incredible and it is going to take some hours for that to sink in. It has to be one of the best comebacks of my career.

“The tension was so high and I played a really good snooker on the yellow. The green was one of the best pressure balls I have ever knocked in in my career. And I managed to hold myself together at the end.

“I almost feel as if I have got nothing to lose because I was out of the tournament, so it might make me a bit of dangerous man tomorrow.”

