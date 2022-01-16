Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Australia captain Pat Cummins hails ‘incredible’ Ashes campaign

By Press Association
January 16, 2022, 2:51 pm
Pat Cummins described winning his first Ashes as Australia captain as ‘incredible’ (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Pat Cummins described winning his first Ashes as Australia captain as ‘incredible’ (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Pat Cummins described winning his first Ashes as Australia captain as “incredible” after his side sealed a 4-0 series victory over England in Hobart.

England were chasing 271 in the day/night game but eventually suffered a 146-run defeat after collapsing from 68 without loss to 124 all out.

“It’s incredible, an Ashes series is one you have in your diary for a couple of years,” Cummins said.

“They’re the big series that you want to peak at and to be thrown the captaincy beforehand as well, I couldn’t have predicated how the last six or seven weeks have gone.

“Everything’s gone to plan. There’s so many positives to take out of it and for this team to be part of Ashes history, it’s been phenomenal.”

Cummins was full of praise for Travis Head – who finished the series as leading run scorer – and 22-year-old all-rounder Cameron Green.

He added: “I think someone like Trav Head, he’s still seen as one of the younger players but he’s got a hell of a lot of experience in domestic cricket.

“I think being dropped last year and coming back in this year, he came back with a real calmness about him, a real confidence and you saw that straight away in the Gabba, he just played his game and has just really grown.

“Cam Green very similarly. Last summer I thought he showed signs of his potential and this summer he’s really confident.

“I think he grew as a batter and bowler throughout it and he’s just as good as any all-rounder in the world at the moment.”

The Australia captain added that he hopes this Ashes victory is “the beginning” of more success to come for his side.

He added: “This is just hopefully the beginning.

“I feel like we’re in a really good place. There’s no imminent retirees hopefully, so hopefully we’re building something big for the next few years.”

