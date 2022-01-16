Win takes Leicester off foot of WSL table By Press Association January 16, 2022, 4:15 pm Leicester City’s Shannon O’Brien celebrates scoring (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Leicester moved off the bottom of the WSL table after a 1-0 win against Brighton. The win is the second of of the season for Lydia Bedford’s side, while the result sees Brighton suffer their fourth consecutive league loss this season. What a result! 👏Back-to-back home wins in the #BarclaysFAWSL ✅ pic.twitter.com/StQrdGxZpG— LCFC Women (@LCFC_Women) January 16, 2022 The Foxes took the lead in the 54th minute when Jess Sigsworth got on the end of a long ball down the right and found Shannon O’Brien, who calmly finished inside the box to score her first WSL goal. Ashleigh Plumptre and Sigsworth both had chances to get a second for Leicester, but O’Brien’s second-half strike was enough to seal the three points. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close