Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ex-Sunderland star Kevin Phillips handed first managerial role by South Shields

By Press Association
January 16, 2022, 5:43 pm
Kevin Phillips has taken his first managerial steps at South Shields (Nick Potts/PA)
Kevin Phillips has taken his first managerial steps at South Shields (Nick Potts/PA)

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has been appointed the new manager of Northern Premier League club South Shields.

It is the first managerial post for the 48-year-old, following coaching positions at Leicester, Derby and Stoke, and sees him succeed Graham Fenton in the role.

Caretaker manager Wess Brown will remain in charge for Tuesday evening’s trip to Ashton United, with Phillips watching from the stands before overseeing his first match on Saturday when Shields take on Warrington away from home.

“I am absolutely delighted to come on board, having been given the opportunity,” Phillips said.

“I’ve never been shy in saying I’d love a crack at management when the right opportunity arose, and (chairman) Geoff (Thompson) completely sold this club to me.

“The club is in an area I know very well and have a great affection for, and coupled with that it has great ambition and a vision to grow. I’m licking my lips to be part of it.

“This is my first taste of management so I’m eager to get going and I’m very, very excited.

“I’d like to thank Geoff Thompson for giving me this opportunity. I’m very grateful for it and am looking forward to working with Geoff and everyone connected with the club.

“The club is very ambitious and is an exciting place to be, which is demonstrated by the investment which has been made in the team and the facilities.

“There’s a lot of hard work to do but I’m really looking forward to being part of it and hopefully helping the club move forwards.”

Phillips remains a popular figure on Wearside after scoring 130 goals in 235 appearances during a six-year stay at Sunderland.

He also played for Watford, Southampton, Aston Villa, West Brom, Birmingham, Blackpool, Crystal Palace and Leicester, as well as winning eight England caps.

Shields chairman Thompson said: “We are incredibly excited about the prospect of Kevin joining us and leading our first team.

“His pedigree, background and experience in the game are substantial and I’m sure he’s going to make a massive impact on the club.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal