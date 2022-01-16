Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘We just need our whole squad’ – Thomas Tuchel not desperate for new signings

By Press Association
January 16, 2022, 10:33 pm
Thomas Tuchel is frustrated by the number of Chelsea players currently unavailable (Nick Potts/PA)
Thomas Tuchel is frustrated by the number of Chelsea players currently unavailable (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would settle for players returning from injury and illness ahead of new signings this month.

The Blues have seen their title hopes founder in recent weeks amid a raft of players being unavailable, the most difficult of which to control have been for coronavirus-related reasons.

Andreas Christensen became their latest player to test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Saturday’s defeat at Manchester City.

Andreas Christensen file photo
Andreas Christensen tested positive for Covid-19 last week (Nick Potts/PA)

While N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva returned from isolation, Christensen’s absence exacerbated Tuchel’s problems with Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell and Reece James still out injured and Edouard Mendy at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The situation has been of huge frustration to Tuchel and he feels it has been costly. The London club were firmly in the title race a month ago but this weekend’s 1-0 loss at the Etihad Stadium has left them 13 points behind the champions.

Seeing those players return would be as good as any January signings as far as Tuchel is concerned.

He said: “Of course we will try to improve but if you mean do we need other players, I think we just need our whole squad.

“Were Liverpool able to compete last year for the title? No. The only real difference was that they were lacking Virgil Van Dijk.

“I’ve said it many times, key players are key players because they are key in everything they do and every way in which they behave.

“Our team is a strong team and I love the ambition, I love the attitude and hunger with which we are playing. We are still brave and we are still up for a good fight, and you can trust anyone you put on the pitch. It’s a pleasure to be at the sideline.

“But it’s different if, as a player, you have to fight every single day for your place, and this is not the case in our team for too long. If you have a negative test and you are fit you have huge chances of being in the line-up.”

Tuchel insists he is not making excuses for his side’s failure to maintain their challenge – they have won just one of their last six in the league – but does feel circumstances have conspired against them.

The German said: “To compete and do what we need to do for 90 minutes, we need everyone and we’ve struggled because of long-term injuries and Covid.

“Still we are reliable and still we want to push ourselves, and still we will not make excuses. It’s just to explain the situation.”

