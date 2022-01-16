Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield announces international retirement

By Press Association
January 16, 2022, 11:07 pm
Scott Arfield has retired from international football (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Scott Arfield has retired from international football (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Rangers and Canada midfielder Scott Arfield has announced his retirement from international football.

Scotland-born Arfield qualified to play for the North American nation through his father and has won 19 caps since making his debut against Mexico in 2016.

Canada are set to play three World Cup qualifiers at the end of the month and into early February, but Arfield will not be considered for selection and will instead be available to Rangers over a period that includes a trip to Celtic Park in the cinch Premiership.

“It’s with a heavy heart that the time has come to officially announce my retirement from the Canadian men’s national team,” Arfield, who has also been linked with a move away from Ibrox this month, wrote on Instagram.

“I have loved every minute representing Canada. I am extremely grateful for the opportunities and experiences I have been given both on and off the pitch.

“From day one in the programme, I have stated that this team under the right guidance will fully reach their potential and I’m proud to see it coming to fruition.

“I have a fantastic relationship with (Canada boss) John Herdman and want to thank him for trusting and giving me the honour to captain the team in his early days as manager. Thanks to every staff member, every supporter and every team-mate along the way.

“I’m desperate to see the boys get to Qatar and let the world see what a fantastic place Canadian soccer is in. Thank you, It’s been a pleasure.”

