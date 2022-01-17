Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tony Watt heading to Dundee United after Motherwell accept bid

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 11:47 am
Tony Watt is on the move (Steve Welsh/PA)
Tony Watt is on the move (Steve Welsh/PA)

Tony Watt is set to complete an immediate switch to Dundee United after Motherwell accepted an offer for the striker.

Watt had already agreed a pre-contract with United and will now move to Tannadice this week.

The 28-year-old has netted 10 times this season and is the cinch Premiership’s top goalscorer.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander said: “We have agreed a fee this morning with Dundee United for Tony so at some point today Tony will be a Dundee United player.

“We had a conversation on Saturday after we trained, me and Tony, and over the weekend the club have agreed a fee which we find acceptable. That is getting officially done as we speak.

“Everything we do is for the best of the club and the team. We knew of the potential situation in the summer, the way it was going, and we decided on a course of action which we would be content with.”

Alexander is not set to spring into action to replace Watt having already signed attacking player Ross Tierney and tied up a permanent deal for Jordan Roberts this month.

Motherwell have Kevin Van Veen and Connor Shields as centre-forward options while Kaiyne Woolery was on form out wide before the winter break, with Justin Amaluzor also competing for a place.

“We are not looking for a direct replacement for Tony,” said Alexander ahead of Tuesday’s game against Ross County in Dingwall.

“We feel we have the players already here at the club to keep the results going.

“We feel we have some real good options in those forward areas and we feel how we play we will continue to score goals and win games, and each individual adds into that.”

Alexander has also brought in Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw on loan this month with Robbie Crawford moving to Partick Thistle.

“I’m quite happy with what we have got,” he said. “We have competition in all positions.

“We haven’t stopped looking, we are always looking. I know the window goes from there to there but in between there is a lot of work, a lot of analysis on players.

“We understand we can’t be over-reliant on any individual so we have always got counter-targets for any issues or players leaving.

“We feel we constantly have to try to improve. Even though we are not looking for a position, if someone comes along who we feel can improve us, we look to do something.

“That will continue to be the case. We always have players identified that we can hopefully bring in when the time is right.”

