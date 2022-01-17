Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What now for Everton after departure of Rafael Benitez?

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 12:03 pm
Everton are looking for a new manager after sacking Rafael Benitez (Richard Sellers/PA)
The end of Rafael Benitez’s misguided and disjointed 200-day reign at Goodison Park has left Everton looking for a seventh permanent manager in six years.

However, the problems at the club run deeper than what has been happening on the pitch in the last six months.

The PA news agency looks at how the situation has got to this point and what Everton do next.

Why did Benitez have to go?

  • 7 wins
  • 11 defeats
  • 1 win in last 13 Premier League matches
  • 16th in Premier League table
  • Conceded first goal in 16 of their 22 games in all competitions.

The bare fact of one win in 13 league matches, taking just six points from a possible 39, and a fall to 16th and six points above the bottom three meant the Spaniard’s exit was inevitable.

What went wrong?

Benitez Get Out Of Our Club banner
As a former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez’s appointment was never popular with Everton fans (Joe Giddens/PA)

Appointed in the face of considerable fan opposition the former Liverpool manager needed everything to go almost perfectly for him to stand a chance of any longevity. The loss, after just three matches, of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin for nearly five months was the start of a crippling injury crisis which contributed to a disastrous run of results. Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, who scored half of the club’s goals last season, have played only 282 minutes together. However, Benitez did not help himself with some baffling tactical decisions and the fall-out and subsequent sale of left-back Lucas Digne.

So new manager, new start?

Not quite. Benitez regularly complained the problems he faced were the culmination of five years of mistakes and mis-management. That was one of the few things he got right during his short stay and his departing statement that “it is only when you are inside that you realise the magnitude of the task” was something of an understatement.

What did Benitez mean?

Former Everton director of football Marcel Brands
Director of football Marcel Brands left in December (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton’s internal structure is a mess and even though the club had already announced a strategic review there is little confidence among fans it will provide the answers. Benitez had started his own process, seeing off director of football Marcel Brands and the head of medical science Danny Donachie but his departure has left behind even more problems, if that is possible. Added to that the Premier League’s profit and loss rules mean the club, which made a £139million loss in 2019-20, is not in a position to buy its way out of trouble. Severance deals to former managers since 2016 have totalled more than £40million while lavish spending on average players whom they have struggled to move on has been a constant theme.

Sounds like chaos behind the scenes?

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright
Owner Farhad Moshiri has taken unilateral decisions but chairman Bill Kenwright still wants to be influential (Richard Sellers/PA)

Not far off. Billionaire owner Farhad Moshiri has chosen the last two managers, Benitez and Carlo Ancelotti, even though he had a director of football in place. Chairman Bill Kenwright, who relinquished his control by selling to Moshiri in 2016, still wants to be involved in major decisions to the extent where he negotiated with Rangers for the purchase of Nathan Patterson earlier this month. Behind the scenes Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, a close friend of Moshiri and significant investor in the club having already bought naming rights for the training ground and likely to do the same for the new stadium, also appears to have some influence on the owner.

So where do they go from here?

The club recently promoted former striker Graeme Sharp as a non-executive director to advise on football strategy but he is highly unlikely to be involved in the appointment of the new manager. That is likely to fall to Moshiri again, although the noises coming out of the club are that ‘the board’ favour the return of Belgium boss Roberto Martinez – the first manager Moshiri sacked and who was under consideration last summer. Even that shows mixed up thinking as the Spaniard left following numerous fan protests in May 2016 after back-to-back 11th-place finishes.

Who else could be in contention?

Wayne Rooney and Duncan Ferguson
Former Everton strikers Wayne Rooney and Duncan Ferguson, who is currently in caretaker charge, are on the contenders list (Peter Byrne/PA)

Duncan Ferguson, appointed to the coaching staff by Martinez in 2014, has survived the cull of six managers and will reprise his caretaker role in charge for the time being. The former striker has never really been considered a permanent option so that counts against him again. Another former Everton striker Wayne Rooney, currently in charge of Championship side Derby, has been mentioned as has ex-Chelsea manager Frank Lampard. The highly-rated Graham Potter appears uninterested in leaving Brighton while no Everton contenders list would be complete without the name of out-of-work ex-Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk coach Paulo Fonseca.

