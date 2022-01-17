Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
ECB to give cricket racism update to DCMS committee in January

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 12:07 pm
Cricket chiefs will update on the sport's racism crisis (Danny Lawson/PA)
Cricket chiefs will update on the sport’s racism crisis (Danny Lawson/PA)

The England and Wales Cricket Board will update MPs on its progress in tackling the sport’s racism crisis next week.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee issued a report last week calling on the ECB to “clean up its act” on racism or face a limit on the public funding it receives.

The committee called on the ECB to develop key indicators to measure its progress and to report to the committee every quarter, and representatives of the governing body will now appear on January 25.

The ECB, and its chief executive Tom Harrison, have been asked to update MPs on the organisation's progress in tackling racism
The ECB, and its chief executive Tom Harrison, have been asked to update MPs on the organisation’s progress in tackling racism (Hollie Adams/PA)

Executives from four county clubs, including Yorkshire, have also been called as witnesses.

Yorkshire chair Lord Patel first addressed the committee on November 16, the same day that the county’s former player Azeem Rafiq provided harrowing testimony about the abuse he suffered across two spells at the club.

Lord Patel will be joined by the chairs of Middlesex, Hampshire and Glamorgan, the committee said.

MPs will question Lord Patel on the progress made at Yorkshire since he succeeded Roger Hutton in November and on the significant changes in personnel and procedures he has introduced.

Lord Patel will update the DCMS committee on the progress he has made in changing personnel and procedures at Yorkshire
Lord Patel will update the DCMS committee on the progress he has made in changing personnel and procedures at Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Patel can also expect questions on the continued role of the Colin Graves Trust at Yorkshire, after Hutton told MPs in November that its trustees had blocked his attempt to remove former chief executive Mark Arthur and former director of cricket Martyn Moxon from the board.

DCMS committee chair Julian Knight told the PA news agency last week he did not believe Yorkshire should stage international matches at Headingley until the Trust’s role at the county had been resolved.

Knight also said the “jury was out” on the ECB and its chief executive Tom Harrison.

Harrison appeared before the committee on the same day as Patel and Rafiq, since when his organisation has developed a game-wide 12-point plan to tackle discrimination.

The county chairs are expected to be asked about that, along with their clubs’ approaches to diversity and the way the sport is regulated.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston told the committee in November that independent regulation of the sport was the “nuclear option” if it could not get its house in order on this issue.

Harrison has also said the governance review, which is part of the 12-point plan, will consider whether independent regulation is required.

