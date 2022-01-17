Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunderland and Lincoln charged by FA following touchline fracas

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 1:57 pm
Sunderland and Lincoln have both been charged by the FA for a fracas in the 95th minute of their game (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sunderland and Lincoln have both been charged by the FA for a fracas in the 95th minute of their game (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sunderland and Lincoln have both been charged by the FA after a fracas occurred on the touchline during their game last week.

The incident took place in stoppage time after a Chris Maguire hat-trick put Lincoln 3-1 up against the Black Cats, who were reduced to 10 men following Carl Winchester’s dismissal.

A statement from the FA read:: “Sunderland AFC and Lincoln City FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their EFL League One game on Tuesday 11 January 2022.

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour during the 95th minute.

“Sunderland AFC and Lincoln City FC have until Wednesday 19 January 2022 to provide their respective responses.”

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson is facing another charge after he received a red card following the incident.

The statement added: “In addition, Lee Johnson has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3.1.

“It is alleged that the Sunderland AFC manager’s conduct during the 95th minute of this game was also improper and/or violent, and it was also improper following his sending off.

“He too has until Wednesday 19 January 2022 to provide a response.”

