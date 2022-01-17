Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morecambe to check on Aaron Wildig ahead of Wigan clash

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 2:45 pm
Aaron Wildig returned to Morecambe’s starting line-up at the weekend (Barrington Combs/PA)
Morecambe will check on Aaron Wildig ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with Wigan.

The midfielder, who has had an injury-hit season, played 75 minutes as he made his first start in four games in Saturday’s goalless draw at AFC Wimbledon.

Arthur Gnahoua will hope to continue after returning to the side at the weekend.

Loan signings Trevor Carson and Jacob Bedeau are set to make their home bows.

Promotion-chasing Wigan could hand debuts to new signings Josh Magennis and Graeme Shinnie.

Striker Magennis completed his move from Hull last week while midfielder Shinnie arrived from Derby over the weekend.

Latics have no fresh injury issues following Saturday’s hard-fought win at Doncaster.

Jordan Cousins, Scott Smith and Charlie Wyke are long-term absentees.

