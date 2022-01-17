Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

No injury concerns for Paul Warne’s Rotherham ahead of Lincoln visit

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 3:39 pm
Paul Warne has no fitness worries ahead of the visit of Lincoln (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Paul Warne has no fitness worries ahead of the visit of Lincoln (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Rotherham have a fully fit squad for Tuesday’s home game against Lincoln.

Will Grigg was replaced at half-time during Saturday’s defeat at Fleetwood but it is not thought the striker was injured.

Ben Wiles (back) and Mickel Miller (hamstring) are both fit again, although neither player was involved at Highbury Stadium.

Curtis Tilt has been recalled from his loan spell at promotion rivals Wigan after the two clubs could not agree a fee, and it remains to be seen if the defender will be part of the boss Paul Warne’s squad.

Lincoln continue to manage Teddy Bishop’s groin injury. The midfielder-turned-right-back has been struggling with the problem, which saw him taken off in the games against Sunderland and Cambridge last week.

It is a long-standing issue which may soon require him to come out of the side for a spell.

Imps boss Michael Appleton is hopeful of making another signing before the trip to the AESSEAL New York Stadium, having already brought in Swansea pair Morgan Whittaker and Liam Cullen on loan this month.

Joe Walsh (quadricep), Adam Jackson (concussion) Liam Bridcutt (calf) and Tom Hopper (stress fracture) remain out along with long-term absentee Lewis Montsma (knee).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]