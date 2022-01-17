Tom Barkhuizen pushing to start for Preston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tom Barkhuizen will be hoping to start when Preston face Sheffield United at Deepdale.

The 28-year-old forward came off the bench in North End’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham following a short injury lay-off and could be handed a place in the XI.

Patrick Bauer, who scored in the draw against Blues, signed a new two-and-a-half year contract on Monday and he should start.

Ryan Ledson is back in training but this game is likely to come too soon, Josh Earl is still struggling with an ankle problem and Matthew Olosunde remains sidelined.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom could make a number of changes following the 2-0 defeat to Derby.

Rhian Brewster and Conor Hourihane both came on as second-half substitutes on Saturday and could start this time around.

John Egan has recovered from Covid and will be looking to start back-to-back games after the Blades’ two-week hiatus in the Sky Bet Championship.

Fellow defender Enda Stevens may return to the side after he watched on from the bench on Saturday.