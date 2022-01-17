Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Departing John Souttar in Hearts squad for St Johnstone squad

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 4:09 pm
John Souttar has agreed to join Rangers in the summer (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Robbie Neilson will continue to utilise John Souttar despite the Hearts defender signing a pre-contract agreement with Rangers to join the Ibrox club in the summer.

Souttar is in the squad for the home cinch Premiership game against St Johnstone on Tuesday night.

Liam Boyce is back after recovering from a knock while Beni Baningime is missing with a knee injury.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson expects to have new signings Nadir Ciftci, Dan Cleary and Tony Gallacher available for the trip to Gorgie.

The Perth club are awaiting international clearance for Turkish striker Ciftci who joined Saints on January 5 until the end of the season from MKE Ankaragucu in his homeland.

Craig Bryson could be out for up to eight weeks with an ankle problem that requires surgery while fellow midfielder David Wotherspoon (knee) is out for the season.

