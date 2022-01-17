Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England arrange Switzerland friendly in March

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 4:25 pm Updated: January 17, 2022, 4:47 pm
Gareth Southgate’s England will kick off 2022 with a March friendly at home to Switzerland. (Nick Potts/PA)
England will face Switzerland in a Wembley friendly on March 26 in their first match of the 2022 World Cup year.

Gareth Southgate’s side will host a Swiss side who will also be at Qatar later in the year having finished top of their qualifying group ahead of European champions Italy.

The Three Lions last played in November, winning 10-0 in San Marino as they secured their spot at the World Cup in style.

Wayne Rooney became England's all-time leading goalscorer after netting in the last meeting with Switzerland.
Now preparations will begin in March against the team ranked 13th in the world, with a second Wembley friendly against an as-yet unnamed opponent coming three days later.

The Switzerland friendly will be hosted in support of the Football Association’s charity partnership with the Alzheimer’s Society.

The last time the two sides met at Wembley was in a Euro 2016 qualifier, with Wayne Rooney becoming England’s record goalscorer after netting in the 2-0 victory.

Switzerland are captained by Arsenal's Granit Xhaka,
Switzerland are captained by Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka with the likes of Newcastle defender Fabian Schar and ex-Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri also among their ranks.

England will play the two Wembley friendlies in March before returning to action in June for four of their six Nations League fixtures, with trips to Hungary and Germany followed by a repeat of the Euro 2020 final at home to Italy and the return game with the Hungarians.

