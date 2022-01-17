Dundee United waiting on Liam Smith and Kai Fotheringham By Press Association January 17, 2022, 4:27 pm Liam Smith, centre, is a doubt for Dundee United (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee United boss Tam Courts has a couple of concerns for the cinch Premiership game against St Mirren on Tuesday night. Liam Smith (knee) and Kai Fotheringham (ankle) are struggling for fitness. Carljohan Eriksson, the 26-year-old Finland goalkeeper who joined as a free agent from Swedish top-flight side Mjallby, is available. St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin was happy to reveal a much healthier squad for the trip to Tannadice. The Buddies were stricken by numerous Covid-19 issues before the winter break, which has also allowed injuries to clear up with Eamonn Brophy back from a hamstring problem. However, defender Conor McCarthy is still out with an ankle injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Jim Goodwin delighted to see his Buddies end their wait for a win St Mirren end long wait for a win with victory at Dundee United Peter Pawlett convinced winter break has allowed Dundee United to recalibrate Kevin McDonald training with Dundee United after kidney transplant