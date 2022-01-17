Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Richie Bennett pushing for return to Sutton starting line-up against Colchester

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 4:43 pm
Richie Bennett (right) is hoping to return to the Sutton attack against Colchester on Tuesday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Richie Bennett (right) is hoping to return to the Sutton attack against Colchester on Tuesday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Richie Bennett is pushing for a first Sutton league start for nearly two months against Colchester.

Bennett last started a Sky Bet League Two game on November 20, but the former Carlisle and Stockport striker scored the equaliser in Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Stevenage.

Omar Bugiel, who has not featured since the New Year’s Day win over Exeter, missed that game through injury and will be checked.

Coby Rowe and Harry Beautyman are expected to miss out again, but veteran goalkeeper Stuart Nelson should be on the bench following his arrival from Dorking last week.

Colchester are set to hand loan signing Owura Edwards his debut.

Winger Edwards, who made 16 appearances for Exeter earlier this season, has joined on loan from Bristol City until the end of the campaign.

Frank Nouble and Noah Chilvers could return to the starting line-up as the U’s seek to end a run of five straight defeats and claim a first league win since November 23.

Armando Dobra and Shamal George hope to be back in contention, but Ryan Clampin remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

