Forest Green boss Rob Edwards likely to name unchanged side

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 5:05 pm
Forest Green Rovers manager Rob Edwards has a strong squad at his disposal (Nick Potts/PA)
Forest Green boss Rob Edwards is expected to choose from an unchanged squad against Mansfield.

Edwards has made very few changes to his team recently, with the back three of Dom Bernard, Jordan Moore-Taylor and Udoka Godwin-Malife set to again line up in front of goalkeeper Luke McGee.

Similarly, the attacking trio of Jack Aitchson, Jamille Matt and Matt Stevens has generally remained constant and is likely to start again on Tuesday night.

Any changes would probably come in midfield, with the likes of Sadou Diallo and Regan Hendry options for Edwards, whose table-topping side are unbeaten in 13 League Two matches.

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough is also unlikely to make many changes.

The Stags climbed into the play-off places on Saturday as they notched a ninth win in the last 10 league games by defeating Walsall.

Harry Charsley staked his claim for a starting spot by scoring a double off the bench and he will hope to be drafted into the team at the New Lawn.

Captain Ollie Clarke will have his calf issue assessed after the problem saw him replaced by Charsley at half time against the Saddlers, while forward Tyrese Sinclair is fit again after coronavirus.

