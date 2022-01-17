AFC Wimbledon welcome back Nesta Guinness-Walker against Portsmouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

AFC Wimbledon welcome back Nesta Guinness-Walker for Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One visit of Portsmouth.

The defender was banned for Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Morecambe after being sent off against rivals MK Dons but is back in contention this time around.

Anthony Hartigan’s return date remains uncertain following tests on stomach pains as boss Mark Robinson targets a first win since December 7.

On-loan Fulham striker Terry Ablade came off the bench for the dying stages against Morecambe following an ankle issue and could force his way into the starting line-up.

Portsmouth will be without midfielder Miguel Azeez after he was recalled by parent club Arsenal.

The 19-year-old had made 11 appearances across all competitions for Pompey this season, scoring once.

Boss Danny Cowley could welcome Ryan Tunnicliffe back into the fold after his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Captain Clark Robertson has not played in the league since September following a hip injury but was an unused substitute in the home loss to MK Dons at the weekend.