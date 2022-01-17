Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

John Souttar deserves respect for earning Rangers move – Craig Gordon

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 5:53 pm
Craig Gordon has respect for departing Hearts team-mate John Souttar (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Craig Gordon insists Hearts and Scotland team-mate John Souttar deserves respect for earning a move to Rangers.

The 25-year-old Jambos defender, who has battled back from three serious Achilles injuries among other setbacks, has signed a pre-contract deal to join the Ibrox club in the summer.

Gordon, 39, knows what it takes to overcome serious injuries after missing two years of his career through knee problems before a stunningly successful period at Celtic.

The Jambos goalkeeper said: “John has been absolutely fantastic since he came back from his injury and I don’t think there is anybody in this squad who worked as hard as he has to get back from that.

“You have to respect how well he has done in such a short space of time from looking like he might never play football again to being one of our best players and subject of a move.

“From that point of view it is a fantastic achievement for him, for our medical staff, our sports science, to get him back from those injuries.

“As team-mates, we know he has given absolutely 100 per cent every single day.

“It is a very special achievement to come back from the injuries has had. It is hard, it doesn’t happen very often.

“He will be a miss but that’s football and it is not the first time it has ever happened.

“We will get on with it and the club will still be here after any player, manager, owner.

“I understand that the fans won’t be happy. I’m disappointed. I would love to see him stay for another few years but these things happen, that’s his decision.

“But the only way he got himself into the position to make that decision was performing really well with Hearts and we have to remember he has really turned it around.”

