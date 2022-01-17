Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay positive about the future after Ross County meeting

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 6:01 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay welcomed a new strategy (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay welcomed a new strategy (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Ross County players warmed up for their return to action by hearing about the club’s new vision for the future.

Chairman Roy MacGregor talked about exploring what the club’s ethos should be after their narrow escape from relegation in May last year, and some of that work led to a major meeting at the Dingwall club this week.

Manager Malky Mackay was eager for his players to hear all about the plans and buy into the club’s journey.

Mackay has overseen a promising start on the park with their only defeats in November and December coming against the cinch Premiership’s top three, and he feels that sharing goals off the park is important too.

Speaking in a club video, Mackay said: “When I met chairman Roy MacGregor in the summer to talk about coming into the football club, he talked about a journey, and his next stage of his journey at this football club.

“He is true to his word. He has been talking about it for a few months in terms of having this day and the senior leadership team building towards actually having a strategy for the next few years going forward.

“To see the whole club here, over 60 people, in the room engaging with each other, and the chairman and the chief exec Steven Ferguson driving it forward, is something that really warms my heart and it’s one of the reasons I came to this club.”

MacGregor added: “We have had 25 good years and we want another 25 better years. So to do that, you have to take stock. This was a stock-taking exercise.

“This is day one of trying to live the new values and new goals and position ourselves for the future. We need to ask everyone involved in the football club to buy in. It’s easy when that happens.”

