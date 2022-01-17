Malky Mackay positive about the future after Ross County meeting

Ross County players warmed up for their return to action by hearing about the club’s new vision for the future.

Chairman Roy MacGregor talked about exploring what the club’s ethos should be after their narrow escape from relegation in May last year, and some of that work led to a major meeting at the Dingwall club this week.

Manager Malky Mackay was eager for his players to hear all about the plans and buy into the club’s journey.

Mackay has overseen a promising start on the park with their only defeats in November and December coming against the cinch Premiership’s top three, and he feels that sharing goals off the park is important too.

Speaking in a club video, Mackay said: “When I met chairman Roy MacGregor in the summer to talk about coming into the football club, he talked about a journey, and his next stage of his journey at this football club.

“He is true to his word. He has been talking about it for a few months in terms of having this day and the senior leadership team building towards actually having a strategy for the next few years going forward.

“To see the whole club here, over 60 people, in the room engaging with each other, and the chairman and the chief exec Steven Ferguson driving it forward, is something that really warms my heart and it’s one of the reasons I came to this club.”

MacGregor added: “We have had 25 good years and we want another 25 better years. So to do that, you have to take stock. This was a stock-taking exercise.

“This is day one of trying to live the new values and new goals and position ourselves for the future. We need to ask everyone involved in the football club to buy in. It’s easy when that happens.”