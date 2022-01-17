Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Livingston have fresh striking options ahead of Dundee clash

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 6:07 pm
Caleb Chukwuemeka could make his debut (Nick Potts/PA)
Caleb Chukwuemeka could make his debut (Nick Potts/PA)

Livingston have fresh striking options ahead of the cinch Premiership return against Dundee.

Forwards Joel Nouble and Caleb Chukwuemeka could both make their debuts while on-loan Liverpool defender Morgan Boyes is also aiming for his introduction.

Tom Parkes (knee) remains out while Adam Lewis is close to a return following foot surgery. Daniel Barden faces a further three or four months out following cancer treatment.

Ryan Sweeney misses out through injury for Dundee while Cillian Sheridan and Lee Ashcroft remain long-term absentees.

Shaun Byrne and Charlie Adam could return while Declan McDaid, Josh Mulligan and Finlay Robertson have all returned to the Tayside club following loan spells.

Canadian midfielder Jay Chapman is likely to have to wait for his debut amid work permit procedures.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal