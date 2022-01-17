Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Wolves add to Portuguese contingent with signing of winger Chiquinho

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 7:25 pm
Wolves have added to their Portuguese contingent (Bradley Collyer).
Wolves have added to their Portuguese contingent (Bradley Collyer).

New Wolves winger Chiquinho says he has been “inspired” by the Portuguese collective at Molineux.

The Portugal Under-21 international moved to Molineux from Estroril on Monday, signing a four-and-a-half year deal.

A former Sporting Lisbon youngster, he becomes the latest in a long line of Portuguese players to join Wolves.

Chiquinho will now link up with Jose Sa, Bruno, Pedro Neto, Ruben Neves, Daniel Podence, Trincao, Fabio Silva, Nelson Semedo and Joao Moutinho in the Black Country.

“There’s a lot of good Portuguese players in Wolves and I have been inspired by them,” he told the club’s official website.

“I will also take a lot of advice from them, so it’s good.

“I’m very excited, but I feel a lot of pressure because it’s a big team, it’s a big club, but it is more important that I come here and do my best.

“It’s a big stadium and I feel a lot of fears because it’s a big team, but I will do my best for the club and enjoy playing here.”

Chiquinho moved to Estoril from Sporting and helped the club back into the Portuguese top flight last season and hit three goals in the Primeira Liga this campaign.

His arrival follows the signing of Japan midfielder Hayao Kawabe, who joined from Grasshoppers last week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal