Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

EFL working to resolve Derby County’s administration ‘impasse’

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 12:29 am
Derby have been in administration since September (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Derby have been in administration since September (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The EFL says it is committed to resolving “a complex legal position” that is threatening Derby’s bid to find a buyer and exit administration.

Derby went into administration last September and have been docked 21 points for breaching EFL financial rules.

The Sky Bet Championship club’s administrators are understood to be in talks with three potential buyers, but have been unable to name a preferred bidder due to the threat of legal action against Derby by two other clubs.

Middlesbrough and Wycombe are seeking compensation for loss of earnings in relation to Derby’s financial breaches and potential new owners are reluctant to commit themselves to further liabilities.

The EFL said in a statement on its official website: “The current situation remains challenging as Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers consider their claims should be protected under the terms of the Insolvency Policy. The administrators disagree.

“Further, as those claims are not yet determined the administrators and bidders have no clarity on the size of any (if any) liability. That has implications for exiting administration, and ultimately the club being able to retain its (Football League) membership status.”

The EFL said Derby consider the claims to be “spurious”, but the current bidders “appear unwilling to assume the risk of defending them”.

Middlesbrough and Wycombe are concerned their rights will be adversely affected if Derby can “extinguish or compromise the claims” using the insolvency process, the EFL said.

“The EFL is keen to try and resolve the current impasse. The EFL invited each of the administrators, Middlesbrough FC, and Wycombe Wanderers to make submissions on this point last week, and we are now in the process of reviewing those submissions with a view to identifying a route to resolve the conflict which exists between the respective positions of, on the one hand, Derby County, and on the other Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers.

“To try and simplify what is a complex legal position is not simple or straightforward but we are committed to finding an appropriate solution and providing clarity on the issue as soon as possible.”

Last week, the EFL asked Derby’s administrators to provide updated financial details on how the club plans to fulfil their remaining fixtures this season and set an extended deadline of February 1.

“While potential funding options were tabled by the administrators, they could not give the necessary assurances that the funding was guaranteed to enable the club to finish the season,” the EFL added.

“As a consequence, the League made the decision that the club should not be permitted to register any new players until the necessary funding was in place. The deadline for provision of the funded plans was further extended to 1 February 2022.”

Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley and a separate consortium headed by former Derby chairman Andy Appleby have been reported to be interested in buying the Rams.

Wayne Rooney’s side climbed off the foot of the table after beating Sheffield United on Saturday – they have dropped only two points in their last five matches – and are eight points from safety.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal