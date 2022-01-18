Football rumours: John McGinn linked with Manchester United move

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Scotland and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is of major interest to Manchester United. The Telegraph reports that 27-year-old McGinn is “admired” by compatriot Darren Fletcher who became technical director at Old Trafford last year.

On incomings at Villa, the Daily Mail reports that the club expects to complete a loan deal for 32-year-old Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen after a medical on Tuesday. Villa are also reportedly interested in 25-year-old Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Yves Bissouma has been linked with a move to Aston Villa (Adam Davy/PA)

Newcastle have offered 30 million euros to Italian side Atalanta for Duvan Zapata, according to the Daily Record. The Magpies are reportedly working on the 30-year-old Colombian striker as an alternative if the club’s first preference – Darwin Nunez – falls through. But Atalanta are understood to value him 15 million euros above the offer.

The Daily Express reports that there are two obstacles in the way of Arsenal securing Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo. The paper cites Italian publication TuttoMercatoWeb reporting that the deal has stalled because, although Arsenal have offered to take the 25-year-old Brazilian on loan and pay his wages in full, the club have not offered a loan fee. On the other hand, Juventus are yet to sign a replacement for Melo.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Anthony Martial: There has been a lot of speculation about the 26-year-old’s wishes to leave Manchester United. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports Martial does not want to move to another English club and that Barcelona, Sevilla and Juventus are options.

Anthony Martial is expected to wave Manchester United goodbye this month (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Diego Costa: The 33-year-old striker is a free agent and Arsenal are keen, according to the Evening Standard.