Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Nat Sciver: England ‘a bit more calm’ now after ‘tricky’ start to Australia tour

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 1:17 pm Updated: January 18, 2022, 1:41 pm
Nat Sciver says England are now feeling calmer after strict Covid-19 restrictions upon arrival in Canberra (Steven Paston/PA)
Nat Sciver says England are now feeling calmer after strict Covid-19 restrictions upon arrival in Canberra (Steven Paston/PA)

All-rounder Nat Sciver says England are feeling “a bit more calm” now after initial frustrations with the strict coronavirus protocols in place upon their arrival in Australia ahead of the Women’s Ashes.

The squad were greeted with stringent conditions when they touched down in Canberra, with players not allowed to meet in groups or go to restaurants, even outdoors.

“It’s been a bit tricky in terms of Covid rules and things like that and just making them fit for our group and keeping our mental wellbeing at the forefront as well as cricket,” Sciver said.

“But I think now, after the meetings that we’ve had – we’ve had a lot – and just discussing all the rules that we need to follow and where us as a group feel that we want to be operating at, (Tuesday) has been the first day where I think everyone is feeling a bit more calm, whereas last week everyone was very frustrated with the rules that we’ve had to adhere by.”

The multi-format series, which has been brought forward by a week, will start with three T20 games at the Adelaide Oval, the first of which gets under way on Thursday.

England’s preparations had already been hit before their first training session in Canberra was washed out and their only scheduled 50-over intra-squad warm-up match reduced to just 35 overs, again because of rain.

Nat Sciver in action
Nat Sciver says the England squad were greeted with stringent conditions when they touched down in Canberra (Simon Marper/PA)

The players were allowed to gather together again in Adelaide on Tuesday, which Sciver believes has provided the touring squad with a much-needed boost.

“Being together and being one as a group is why we love touring,” she said. “Being away from your family is hard and being away from your home, but when you have that group and being able to be together, just going round to someone’s room makes such a big difference.

“That is one of the rules that changed for us as we’re now Covid secure, the group is secure and we can mingle some more in smaller groups. That feeling was back again today.”

Although the series was brought forward, Sciver insisted England were at home with the T20 format.

“The schedule has been not 100 per cent confirmed for a while, so we knew that things could change around and obviously, with the 50-over World Cup being afterwards, it makes sense to play 50 overs right at the end,” the 29-year-old said.

“It is a strange way to go through the series in terms of formats but I think T20 cricket is where our team feels very comfortable and we’ve played a lot of it over the last two years and have had some good success – so we’re not too worried about it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]