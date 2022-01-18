No new injury worries for Brentford ahead of Manchester United clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brentford have no new injury concerns ahead of the visit of Manchester United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Bees continue to be without a number of players, including David Raya (knee), Charlie Goode (hamstring), Mathias Jorgensen (thigh), Julian Jeanvier (knee) and Josh Dasilva (hip).

Manager Thomas Frank also has Frank Onyeka away on international duty with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford should be back for Manchester United.

Ronaldo has missed two matches with a hip flexor complaint and Rashford was absent for Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa due to a dead leg.

Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay are available after suspension, while Anthony Martial may be involved just days after interim manager Ralf Rangnick claimed he refused to be in the squad. Paul Pogba returned to training this week but is not ready to return, while Eric Bailly and Hannibal Mejbri are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Brentford provisional squad: Fernandez, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Roerslev, Baptiste, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney, Canos, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Bidstrup, Sorensen, Stevens, Lossl.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Jones, Lindelof, Shaw, Telles, Matic, Van De Beek, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Mata, Lingard, Elanga, Sancho, Diallo, Rashford, Greenwood, Martial, Cavani, Ronaldo.