Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

No new injury worries for Brentford ahead of Manchester United clash

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 3:25 pm
Brentford have no new injury concerns ahead of the visit of Manchester United (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Brentford have no new injury concerns ahead of the visit of Manchester United (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Brentford have no new injury concerns ahead of the visit of Manchester United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Bees continue to be without a number of players, including David Raya (knee), Charlie Goode (hamstring), Mathias Jorgensen (thigh), Julian Jeanvier (knee) and Josh Dasilva (hip).

Manager Thomas Frank also has Frank Onyeka away on international duty with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford should be back for Manchester United.

Ronaldo has missed two matches with a hip flexor complaint and Rashford was absent for Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa due to a dead leg.

Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay are available after suspension, while Anthony Martial may be involved just days after interim manager Ralf Rangnick claimed he refused to be in the squad. Paul Pogba returned to training this week but is not ready to return, while Eric Bailly and Hannibal Mejbri are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Brentford provisional squad: Fernandez, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Roerslev, Baptiste, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney, Canos, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Bidstrup, Sorensen, Stevens, Lossl.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Jones, Lindelof, Shaw, Telles, Matic, Van De Beek, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Mata, Lingard, Elanga, Sancho, Diallo, Rashford, Greenwood, Martial, Cavani, Ronaldo.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]