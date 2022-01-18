Leicester in stronger shape after lengthy break from Premier League action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leicester will have several players back in contention when they host Tottenham in what will be the Foxes’ first Premier League game of 2022.

Postponements because of coronavirus have meant the FA Cup third-round win against Watford on January 8 is the only match Brendan Rodgers’ team have played this year. However, the break has given Patson Daka, James Justin, Caglar Soyuncu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Luke Thomas the time they needed to fully recover from injuries, while Boubakary Soumare and Ayoze Perez are both fit again after illness.

Jamie Vardy (hamstring), Jonny Evans (hamstring), Timothy Castagne (thigh), Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Ricardo Pereira (broken leg) remain out and Kelechi Iheanacho, Daniel Amartey, Wilfred Ndidi and Nampalys Mendy are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tottenham are still without three key players.

Eric Dier (calf), Cristian Romero (hamstring) and Son Heung-min (muscle) are all injured while there is one Covid problem in the camp.

Steven Bergwijn is back in contention after not playing since Boxing Day.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Jakupovic, Stolarczyk, Albrighton, Vestergaard, Justin, Soyuncu, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Choudhury, Maddison, Perez, Lookman, Soumare, Nelson, McAteer, Daley-Campbell, Daka.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Rodon, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Moura, Gil, Kane, Bergwijn, Scarlett.