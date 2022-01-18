If we can do it at Celtic we can do it anywhere, says Hibs’ Jake Doyle-Hayes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes feels they can take confidence from their possession play at Celtic.

Hibs enjoyed the majority of the ball but lost 2-0 in the first game since the cinch Premiership winter break.

Kevin Nisbet hit the post from a glorious chance to open the scoring and could not make the most of several other first-half chances and Shaun Maloney’s side struggled to create clear opportunities after the break.

But Doyle-Hayes shared Maloney’s satisfaction in the way Hibs used the ball before getting to the final third.

“I thought we dominated the ball for long spells, which is what the manager is wanting from us,” the former St Mirren player said.

“We are still learning what he wants, but we had a bit of time with him in the winter break and I think we played in stages against Celtic.

“Obviously, we need to create more chances. But if we score that goal that hits the post, it might have been a different game.”

Doyle-Hayes feels Hibs can benefit from their approach against other teams in the league.

“That is what the manager wants,” the Irishman said. “He wants us to take the ball under pressure, to trust ourselves and trust other players.

“Everyone did that against Celtic and that’s a tough place to do it. If you can do it there, you can do it anywhere. We do it on the training pitch every day and you can see we have the players in the squad.

“I like getting on the ball as much as I can and I think the manager has trust in us being calm and patient. It is good and I am enjoying it.”