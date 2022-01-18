Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
If we can do it at Celtic we can do it anywhere, says Hibs’ Jake Doyle-Hayes

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 6:41 pm
Jake Doyle-Hayes was encouraged by Hibernian’s Parkhead performance (Alan Rennie/PA)
Jake Doyle-Hayes was encouraged by Hibernian’s Parkhead performance (Alan Rennie/PA)

Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes feels they can take confidence from their possession play at Celtic.

Hibs enjoyed the majority of the ball but lost 2-0 in the first game since the cinch Premiership winter break.

Kevin Nisbet hit the post from a glorious chance to open the scoring and could not make the most of several other first-half chances and Shaun Maloney’s side struggled to create clear opportunities after the break.

But Doyle-Hayes shared Maloney’s satisfaction in the way Hibs used the ball before getting to the final third.

“I thought we dominated the ball for long spells, which is what the manager is wanting from us,” the former St Mirren player said.

“We are still learning what he wants, but we had a bit of time with him in the winter break and I think we played in stages against Celtic.

“Obviously, we need to create more chances. But if we score that goal that hits the post, it might have been a different game.”

Doyle-Hayes feels Hibs can benefit from their approach against other teams in the league.

“That is what the manager wants,” the Irishman said. “He wants us to take the ball under pressure, to trust ourselves and trust other players.

“Everyone did that against Celtic and that’s a tough place to do it. If you can do it there, you can do it anywhere. We do it on the training pitch every day and you can see we have the players in the squad.

“I like getting on the ball as much as I can and I think the manager has trust in us being calm and patient. It is good and I am enjoying it.”

