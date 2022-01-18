Former Bournemouth and Swindon full-back Jamie Vincent dies aged 46

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Bournemouth, Huddersfield, Portsmouth and Swindon defender Jamie Vincent has died at the age of 46.

The left-back started his career at Crystal Palace and went on to make more than 500 appearances.

Vincent joined Bournemouth in 1996 following an initial loan spell and was a team-mate of now Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.

Everyone at Huddersfield Town is sad to hear of the passing of Jamie Vincent. Jamie represented Town between 1999-2001 having joined from AFC Bournemouth, before leaving to sign for Portsmouth. Our thoughts are with his loved ones 💙#htafc pic.twitter.com/bOxrM0hWfK — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) January 18, 2022

Huddersfield signed the defender in a £500,000 deal during March 1999, with Vincent named Town’s player of the year in his first season.

After making 66 appearances, Vincent joined Portsmouth in 2001 and went on to play for Derby, Millwall, Swindon, Walsall and Aldershot.

Vincent was part of the Swindon side which secured promotion to League One in 2007.

A club statement from Swindon read: “Our thoughts go out to all of Jamie’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

Bournemouth’s league appearance record holder Steve Fletcher paid tribute to Vincent.

“Absolutely devastated to hear the passing of former team mate and fans favourite Jamie Vincent,” the ex-Cherries striker wrote on Twitter.

“One of the finest left backs in the clubs history. Great player but more importantly a truly great person.

“Always saw the positive in everyone, funny and caring. We all loved him.”

jamie vincent: the best dad i could’ve ever asked for and the best grandad. i’m still waiting for him to walk through the door and give me a hug or make me laugh by doing something daft. i wish i could put into words how much i love you. still shit at football tho😉 rip dad 🤍 pic.twitter.com/OUAsGThxRQ — elle (@lnrclr) January 18, 2022

Vincent is reported to have died following a heart attack.

His daughter Elle wrote on Twitter: “The best dad I could’ve ever asked for and the best grandad.

“I’m still waiting for him to walk through the door and give me a hug or make me laugh by doing something daft.

“I wish I could put into words how much I love you. still s*** at football tho.”