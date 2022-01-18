Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harrison Dunk helps Cambridge down Doncaster

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 9:45 pm
Harrison Dunk scored a rare goal for Cambridge (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Harrison Dunk’s first goal in 140 matches helped Cambridge secure a 3-1 win at home to Doncaster.

The visitors missed a host of first-half chances, with Joe Dodoo’s header down into the ground bouncing over the crossbar and Kyle Knoyle flashing an effort wide against his old club.

Dodoo hit the outside of a post with a header following a short corner in the 22nd minute and Doncaster then hit the bar from debutant Josh Martin’s free-kick.

It was Cambridge who opened the scoring completely against the run of play in added time when a rapid breakaway ended with Jack Lankester teeing-up Harvey Knibbs, who fired clinically past Louis Jones.

Dunk doubled the lead after 62 minutes, powering home a header following Adam May’s excellent delivery from the right.

Nine minutes later that advantage was halved by Dodoo, who stroked home from close range following Matt Smith’s dart to the byline, but Sam Smith made the game safe in stoppage time after great work on the left by James Brophy.

