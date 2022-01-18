Maidenhead shock high-flying Chesterfield to improve survival hopes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Maidenhead gave their survival hopes a huge boost as they beat Chesterfield 3-2 to prevent the visitors from going top of the National League table, with two-goal Josh Kelly netting the late winner.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the seventh minute when Kelly found the net from the edge of the area.

And Maidenhead were 2-0 up by the 20-minute mark as Daniel Sparkes drilled a free-kick into the bottom corner.

But Chesterfield pulled a goal back on the brink of half-time, with Jeff King sending his free-kick into the net.

The Spireites were back on level terms 10 minutes into the second half when Kabongo Tshimanga turned in from close range for his 22nd goal of the season in all competitions.

However, Maidenhead won it with 10 minutes left on the clock as Kelly headed home his second of the night, as Chesterfield fell to just their second league defeat of the season.