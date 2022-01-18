Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Maidenhead shock high-flying Chesterfield to improve survival hopes

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 9:55 pm
Maidenhead secured a valuable win (Nigel French/PA)
Maidenhead gave their survival hopes a huge boost as they beat Chesterfield 3-2 to prevent the visitors from going top of the National League table, with two-goal Josh Kelly netting the late winner.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the seventh minute when Kelly found the net from the edge of the area.

And Maidenhead were 2-0 up by the 20-minute mark as Daniel Sparkes drilled a free-kick into the bottom corner.

But Chesterfield pulled a goal back on the brink of half-time, with Jeff King sending his free-kick into the net.

The Spireites were back on level terms 10 minutes into the second half when Kabongo Tshimanga turned in from close range for his 22nd goal of the season in all competitions.

However, Maidenhead won it with 10 minutes left on the clock as Kelly headed home his second of the night, as Chesterfield fell to just their second league defeat of the season.

