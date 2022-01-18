Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Stevenage end Crawley’s unbeaten run as substitute Luke Norris strikes

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 10:01 pm
Luke Norris was Stevenage’s match-winner (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Luke Norris was Stevenage’s match-winner (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Luke Norris stepped off the bench to score the winner for struggling Stevenage as they recorded an important 2-1 victory against in-form Crawley.

The result – Boro’s second win in three games – opened up an eight-point gap between them and the League Two relegation zone, while this was a first defeat in six games for Crawley.

Stevenage’s bright start brought reward after 29 minutes when debutant Zain Westbrooke’s cross was flicked on by Bruno Andrade and Jake Taylor’s header found the bottom corner.

However, Crawley equalled in first-half stoppage time when Tom Nichols cut inside from the left before bending a superb effort into the top corner from just inside the box.

Boro regrouped in the second half and almost went ahead again when Norris got on the end of Taylor’s low cross, but Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris made a good instinctive save.

But the hosts’ winner eventually arrived in the 73rd minute when Morris could only touch another low ball by Taylor into the path of Norris, who tucked in from close range.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal