Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Wigan’s comeback win moves them into the top two in League One

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 10:05 pm
Leam Richardson’s team are in the top two in League One (Richard Sellers/PA)
Leam Richardson’s team are in the top two in League One (Richard Sellers/PA)

Wigan came from behind to beat Morecambe 2-1 at the Mazuma Stadium and climb to second in Sky Bet League One,

Cole Stockton gave the hosts an early lead but a goal from WIll Keane in first-half added-time and a header from substitute Stephen Humphrys 16 minutes from time gave Leam Richardson’s men the points.

Morecambe took the lead after just eight minutes when Stockton produced a fine finish from eight yards out after Wigan failed to clear Greg Leigh’s left wing cross.

Wigan came into the game with Shane McLoughlin forced to make a smart goal line clearance after goalkeeper Trevor Carson punched an inswinging corner against his own post

Carson then produced a fine save low to his right to tip a low shot from Callum Lang around the post before Wigan’s pressure finally told just before the break when the unmarked Keane scored from six yards out.

The Shrimps started the second half well, with Stockton hitting the post from 25 yards and firing another effort inches wide.

However, Wigan asserted their authority and got the winning goal when Humphrys directed a looping header over Carson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal