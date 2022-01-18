Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Port Vale beaten by Salford as damaged goalpost forces delay

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 10:11 pm
Groundstaff repair the goalposts using a tractor as referee James Bell looks on (Mike Egerton/PA)
Groundstaff repair the goalposts using a tractor as referee James Bell looks on (Mike Egerton/PA)

Salford snatched a 1-0 win over Port Vale in a game delayed by 10 minutes due to a damaged goalpost.

The Valiants started brightly and dominated the opening period, with Ben Garrity going agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock when his powerful goal-bound strike was cleared by Theo Vassell.

In the height of the home side’s dominance, the fixture was temporarily delayed after Connor Hall collided with the post and a tractor was required to straighten the woodwork. Hall returned to the action but was forced off before half-time by injury.

Despite the stoppage, promotion-chasing Vale returned to the ascendancy and Garrity again had an effort cleared off the line before the interval – this time denied by Donald Love.

A double substitution from Gary Bowyer inspired a fast start to the second half and Salford secured an unlikely lead when Tom Elliott notched his fourth of the season, converting from close range.

Vale dictated the latter stages of the fixture as they pursued a late equaliser but the travelling Ammies remained resolute in a frustrating and fruitless evening for the home side.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal